ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

CLEMENT Shamboko of Universal Gymnasium was over the weekend crowned Mr Ironman after dethroning Joseph Mwale of Kabwata Gymnasium.

Mwale, who won the title last year, was relegated to second position while Enock Chanda, also from Kabwata, settled for third place ahead of Emmanuel Nkonde from Universal.