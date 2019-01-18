‘Shalapo Chanichandala’ epic

NICHOLAS KAWINGA, Lusaka

MWANSABOMBWE Theatre Arts Ensemble was last weekend at Lusaka Playhouse with an epic production of Shalapo Chanichandala, a musical stage play complete in the Bemba language that Mulenga Kapwepwe adapted from her father’s widely celebrated book by the same title.

Isaac Kalumba and Dominic Sitamu co-produced the production while Rodgers Mwewa, founder of the theatre ensemble and Mwansabombwe Member of Parliament, was the producer.

Set in the rural northern end of the Bemba-speaking people, it transitions to the Copperbelt town of Ndola as it depicts all the difficulties and harassments people encountered travelling those lengths on foot.

The productions attracted scores of people to watch it, including Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela; Minister of Justice and National Theatre Arts Association of Zambia (NATAAZ) patron Given Lubinda; former Minister of Works and Supply Felix Mutati and former National Arts Council of Zambia (NAC) chairman Mumba Kapumpa…http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/