Shadaya to sanitise girls

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

SINGER, songwriter, actress, host and model Shadaya has partnered with Annety Cares Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation based in Lusaka, to raise 10,000 sanitary pads for orphanages.

The others involved in the campaign are Miss Hope Zambia Charity Nomvula Mwanza and Miss Beauty of Africa first runner-up Hellen Mukanga.

The initiative has been welcomed.

“You’re better than those giving out condoms, using a condom is by choice, but that other issue is mandatory to every female within that age limit,” someone wrote

For Annety Cares Foundation, which was established to help orphans and vulnerable people in Zambia, their goal is to