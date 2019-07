MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

WHEN a woman of Lilanda thought she was punishing her husband by denying him sex, he revenged by not buying food and withdrawing from paying rentals for three years.

Isaac Miti, 41, told Magistrate Pauline Newa that it was senseless for him to buy food and pay rentals for his wife, Aliness Mwanza, 32, because she did not want to have sex with him.