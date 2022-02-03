EMELDA MWITWA, Lusaka

IF there is one transgression that ranks highly on cases that go unpunished in places of work, it’s sexual harassment, because victims generally suffer quietly. Surprisingly, journalists, who are the voices of the voiceless and are known to have courage in exposing many wrongdoings in society, do not come out in the open to seek help nor report cases when they fall victim to sexual harassment. While they are usually busy giving a voice to victims of sexual harassment and other human rights violations in society, women in newsrooms usually remain tight-lipped when the reverse situation occurs. Apparently, sexual harassment of journalists is a common occurrence in newsrooms or media houses, with female journalists being more disproportionately affected than their male counterparts, but no one talks about it. This is according to a recent study by the Women in News (WIN), which found that 80 percent of sexual harassment cases in the media are not reported, meaning the aggressors go on preying on victims with impunity because they are never punished or reprimanded. According to this research which WIN conducted between 2021 and 2022 in partnership with the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), an average of 40 percent of women media professionals have experienced sexual harassment of some kind in the workplace. And of these, only 20 percent reported their abusers to management. Cited as perpetrators of sexual harassment in newsrooms are peers or fellow employees (39%), managers (direct supervisors, 19%) and senior managers (18.9%). This was an international study documenting the extent of sexual harassment in newsrooms which was released last week by WAN-IFRA and WIN in collaboration with City University of London. The study was said to be the largest of its kind to focus on women, men and gender non-conforming media professionals in 20 countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, Russia, the Arab region and select countries of Central America. More than 2,000 people were surveyed, including 85 senior executives who were interviewed in a study that was carried out from November 2020 to September 2021.

Interestingly, the survey found that sexual harassment in newsrooms also affects men as 12 percent males complained of this form of harassment too. But women were three to four times likely to experience sexual harassment at work compared to men. Sadly, 80 percent of the victims do not report cases to management for fear of losing their jobs, victimisation, not being believed and also fear of negative impact. The other reason why women in general do not report cases of sexual harassment in workplaces is the common victim-blaming tendency by society in many cases of sexual violence. Often society tends to justify sexual violence against women by blaming victims for ‘provoking’ sexual predators and also glorifying randy male peers or supervisors for what is traditionally seen as a mark of real masculinity. Apart from that, many organisations make it difficult for victims of sexual abuse to seek help because they lack sexual harassment policies, which in a way gives predators latitude to harass their victims, knowing that they cannot seek redress from management. It is a pity that some organisations, including media houses, have no sexual harassment policies yet. The Zambian laws such as the Employment Equity and Equality Act as well as the Anti-Gender-Based Violence Act of 2011 clearly outlaw sexual harassment. What exactly am I talking about when I make reference to sexual harassment?

The Employment Equity and Equality Act says sexual harassment includes conduct or contact of a sexual nature, such as having physical contact, making advances, comments or innuendos without the consent of a person; being offensive, humiliating or intimidating to a person in a suggestive manner; or threatening or imposing a condition on a person for doing or undertaking or creating a hostile environment for an employee. Well, it’s a mouthful, but it casts some light on many instances in which sexual harassment happens in workplaces.

From the WIN and WAN-IFRA perspective, sexual harassment is the unwanted and offensive behaviour of a sexual nature that violates a person’s dignity and makes them feel degraded, humiliated, intimidated or threatened. From these definitions, we can see that sexual harassment is not just about the perpetrator having sex with the victim, but rather the abuse can be written, physical, verbal or non-verbal through unwelcome suggestive gestures. Unwanted compliments, unsolicited touching, kissing someone without their consent, unwelcome personal gifts, stalking someone, looking someone up and down and, among other things, making sexual gestures with the body. Dirty jokes, making disturbing comments about someone’s dress or body structure all constitute sexual harassments and one can file a complaint to management based on any of these violations. From the foregoing, you can see that sexual harassment is common not just in newsrooms but many places of work. If all victims were to report these cases to managements in their organisations, there would be very few men and, in certain instances, women that would go scot-free. And many times, sexual harassment, as defined above, happens in full view of other peers and workmates, who could serve as witnesses if someone happens to report a case. Some of the perpetrators are seen openly touching their victims or making sexually suggestive compliments, but they are not reprimanded by onlookers as women are often perceived as sex objects. In organisations where sexual harassment policies are written and workers are well aware of the grievance procedure, offenders tend to make sexual advances secretly. Certainly, in such work environments, victims will know when a peer crosses the limit even if they happen to make their intentions covertly. This not only makes the reporting of cases easier but also deters would-be offenders through the punishment that is meted out to sexual predators in work spaces. For me, there is no excuse for media houses not to have sexual harassment policies because as voices of the voiceless, we need to lead by example in corporate management.

If what is good for the goose is also good for the gander, then media managers have no reason to sweep their own sex scandals under the carpet. Much as we are quick to blow the whistle when sex scandals occur in other social spheres, we must not drag our heels to deal with these cases when they occur in our newsrooms.

Sexual harassment is an affront to human dignity no matter where it happens and who the perpetrator is. It must be dealt with. Period! And having a sexual harassment policy is not enough. Victims must be heard, cases investigated thoroughly, and if found wanting, sexual predators must be punished. With that approach to these matters, I do not see why many journalists must continue to endure sexual harassment quietly without reporting cases to management. Media houses need to walk the talk on this issue. Email:eshonga@daily-mail.co.zm/

