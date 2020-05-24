‘Sext’ messages land wife in court

CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

A WOMAN’S plan to make her husband jealous by hiring another man to send her love messages has backfired and landed her in court.

This was heard in the Livingstone Local Court when Lloyd Lyanukwabalula, of house number ME 83 Maramba Township, sued Risford Miyoba, of Mulala Extension, for adultery.

Lyanukwabalula is seeking K20,000 as compensation.

He told the court that Miyoba has been sending text messages to his CLICK TO READ MORE