Sexless four years result in divorce

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

THE Boma Local Court has heard how a 38-year-old man of Chilanga allegedly denied his wife conjugal rights for four years while he had intimate relationships with his girlfriends.

Melody Mulasu ,who works for First National Bank (FNB), told the court that Richard Banda, a military personnel working for Zambia Army, has been denying her conjugal rights from 2016.

She was testifying in a matter in which she was sued for divorce. The couple got married in 2015 and has one child together.

Mulasu told the court that problems in her marriage started a few months after the