Sex workers dig in on miners’ pension

MATHEWS KABAMBA

Chingola

KONKOLA Copper Mines (KCM) miners are delighted that they have begun to get their redundancy packages, and this has also excited commercial sex workers who are positioning themselves to get a fair share from potential reckless miners.

Over the years, miners have created for themselves an unwanted reputation of being reckless spenders when their bosoms are full, thus falling prey to sex workers.

In a snap survey by the Sunday Mail in Chingola on Friday night, the ‘night riders’ have exponentially increased their ‘fares’ from K50 to K150 while those who may want overnight services pay nothing less than K350.

Whether the sharp increase in prices has been triggered by a rise in inflation is for business analysts to explain but from the look of things, the increase has been catalysed by the fully loaded miners who CLICK TO READ MORE