‘Sex with my husband is like fighting’

MELODY MUPETA, Kalulushi

A THIRTY-ONE-YEAR-OLD wife of Kalulushi has testified before the local court how she is always tormented when having sex with her husband whom she said is rough, handling her as if they are fighting or leaves her with sores.

“My husband is not gentle towards me he has sex with me as if it is a war and this leaving me in a lot of pain and the pain only stops once I sit in salty water,” Sandra Lungu said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/