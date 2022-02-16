Sex video probe intensifies

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

ANOTHER suspect has been apprehended in connection with the Chipata golf course sex video which went viral on social media showing a woman being raped while people cheered.

The new suspect is among the people who were seen in the video aiding the suspected rapist to force himself on the helpless woman two weeks ago.

In an interview yesterday, Eastern Province police commanding officer Davis Simwanza said the number of suspects in police custody has now increased to three.

On Thursday, police apprehended two people who were allegedly helping the suspected rapist in committing the crime.

Mr Simwanza could, however, not avail more information on the matter for fear of jeopardising the ongoing investigations.

