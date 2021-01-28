Sex teacher jailed 20 years

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A 46-YEAR-OLD woman of Ndola who sexually abused a 13-year-old boy under the pretext of teaching him how to perform in bed has been sentenced to 20 years simple imprisonment.

On February 23, 2019, in Ndola, Marjory Palasha had unlawful carnal knowledge of a child under the age of 16.

The boy testified in the Ndola Magistrate’s Court that the first time he was abused, he was sent by his mother to buy plastics when Palasha approached and took him into her house.

Later, Palasha took the boy to her bedroom where she made him take a pill and felt dizzy, after which she undressed and sexually abused the child.

After the odd sexual ordeal, Palasha gave the boy 50 ngwee so that he could