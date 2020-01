MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

AT A time when he needed his wife’s care the most because he was sick, a 54-year-old man of Garden Township got a shock of his life when she dumped him because she could not have her conjugal rights.

Lewis Mukolo told the Matero local court that Jennifer Katongo, 43, told him that she cannot live for over a year without sex.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/