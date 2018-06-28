Seven Spirits walks to freedom

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

GERALD Musalale, commonly known as ‘Seven Spirits’, yesterday walked to freedom after the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court dropped all drug-related charges against him.This is a matter in which Musalale was facing three charges of trafficking and possessing psychotropic substances.

Facts of the matter are that on September 28 last year, Musalale allegedly trafficked in over eight grammes of cocaine, five grammes of marijuana, and possessed 0.1 grammes of diazepam without lawful authority.