Seven permecs axed

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has dropped seven permanent secretaries with a call to investigative agencies to always probe people who are dismissed on allegations of corruption.

The six controlling officers who have been dismissed from various ministries are Mulalelo Kakulubelwa (Health), Stardy Mwale (Cabinet), Joe Kapembwa (Youth, Sport and Child Development) and Eddie Chomba (Local Government).

Others are Auxilia Ponga (Tourism and Arts), Charles Sipanje (Northern Province) and Liomba Mwangala (Southern Province).

The head of State has since promoted seven directors to positions of permanent secretary in various ministries and provinces.

Lennox Kalonde has been elevated from the position of director in the Ministry of Local Government to permanent secretary in the