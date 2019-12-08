Sessions of sex land Nigerian pastor in dock

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

RACHAEL Musonda was the happiest woman when she got married to Jeremiah Solomon, 42, a man of God from the Igbo tribe of Nigeria, until he started sleeping with church members in the name of conducting prayer sessions.

Musonda, 32, of Chawama, told the Chawama local court that the man of God started sleeping with church members in the name of having prayer sessions.

Musonda was testifying in a matter in which she sued Solomon, the overseer of Christ Care Centre Mission International, for marriage reconciliation CLICK TO READ MORE