Serving vulnerable households in COVID-19 times

LINDA NYONDO, Petauke

AGNESS Njovu, 47, a widow, with seven children, could not hide her excitement when her children were selected to be among the 10,000 beneficiaries of relief food given to vulnerable households to avert hunger.

The gesture by Reformed Open Community Schools (ROCS) to give assorted food items and seed to vulnerable households whose children benefit from the feeding programme has changed the condition at household level.

She will now be able to give her children three meals a day, a thing she could not afford to do when schools closed because she did not have the means.

“My children usually have breakfast and lunch from school and they only have supper from home. But from the time schools were closed, I am only able to give them one meal in a day,” Ms Njovu said.

Despite being a maize and vegetable farmer, the farm produce cannot sustain her family.

But with the food supplements she has received from ROCS, with funding from the Rodger Federer Foundation, which has been implementing a programme called School Readiness Initiative (SRI), her children will no longer starve.

She will also increase the portion of land where she plants vegetables for sale and CLICK TO READ MORE