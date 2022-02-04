Serving ministers may be probed too – Kasanda

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

LAW enforcement agencies may extend their investigations to serving ministers and other senior government officials if they suspect them of corruption. Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says investigative wings are free to extend their inquiries to serving public officials. Ms Kasanda, who is minister of Information and Media, says any person who holds public office should be ready to be investigated any time because Zambians want to know how the money they are taxed is spent. In an interview yesterday, Ms Kasanda said the Patriotic Front (PF) should, therefore, not cry foul over investigations being done against some of its members.

“Even now, the Anti-Corruption Commission is free to come and search me if they suspect anything. “Resources are for the Zambian people and we [government officials] are just custodians of the Zambian people’s resources,” she said. Some PF officials who served in the previous government have been complaining about being persecuted by the new dawn administration. Ms Kasanda said the law does not CLICK TO READ MORE