Serial rapist denies new charge

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A SERIAL rapist, who was recently convicted and sentenced to 384 years for raping and attacking women on the Copperbelt, has pleaded not guilty to 15 more counts of aggravated robbery, rape and indecent assault in the Ndola High Court.

Felix Mwape, 24, is facing 10 counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault.

When the matter came up before Ndola High Court judge-in-charge Emelia Sunkutu yesterday, Mwape denied committing the offences.

Justice Sunkutu has since adjourned the matter to