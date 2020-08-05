Serial rapist, arsonist nabbed

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

A 19-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested for allegedly being behind a spate of crimes like rape, unlawful wounding, arson, and assault in Zimba and Kalomo districts in Southern Province.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement yesterday that Lucky Kaluwe, commonly known as Chilombwana, was apprehended by Chilobe residents in Zimba district.

Ms Katongo said Kaluwe was handed over to the police by Mapatizya Member of Parliament Clive Miyanda yesterday around 05:30 hours.

"Kaluwe, who has been on the police wanted list, is alleged to have been armed with a machete each time he committed an offence. He was relocating to other places after committing offences," she said.