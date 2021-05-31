Serial killer victims buried

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

IT WAS an emotional send-off for three victims in the Kabwe gruesome murders as Kitwe residents yesterday gathered in numbers at Chingola Road Cemetery to pay their last respects.

The victims, among them a four-month-old baby, were allegedly killed by Joseph Chipeta, 53, a convict.

Chipeta and his ally, Miles Malaya, 42, escaped from Kabwe Medium Correctional Facility Mukuyu farm on April 7 this year and were arrested 46 days later.

The two allegedly killed nine people who they buried at Mukuyu farms.

Hundreds of residents showed up to bury Priscilla Kafumbo, Elizabeth Kafumbo and Naomi Namukolwa, members of the CLICK TO READ MORE