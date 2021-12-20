Serial defiler jailed 50 years

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A 35-YEAR-OLD paedophile who deprived four girls aged between 10 and 14 of their innocence by taking turns to defile three of them, has been sent to a correctional facility and will only come out in his 80s. Joseph Winga, a builder of Chamba Valley, has been sentenced to 50 years imprisonment with hard labour for locking four girls in his house, defiling three of them and attempting to molest another one. The incident is reported to have happened within an hour. Passing the verdict, Lusaka High Court judge Mwape Bowa regretted that Winga mercilessly "devoured" the girls who were taken to his house by a woman currently on the run. "You made each [girl] watch on to observe what you were doing. The medical report for one child concluded a greenish discharge, indicative of an STI (sexually transmitted infection)," Judge Bowa said, describing the convict as a paedophile, an adult sexually attracted to young children. "You were nothing more than a paedophile who deserves to be caged for a long time and set as an example to other persons like yourself, with a clear message that severe punishment will follow such criminal acts," Judge Bowa said. The adjudicator said Winga, who was facing four counts of defilement and attempted defilement, deserved to be severely punished, especially that the victims will remain scarred. In counts one and two, the court slapped him with 14 and 50 years imprisonment with hard labour, respectively. In counts three and four, the convict will serve 50 years each,