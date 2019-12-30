Serenje set for manganese mining

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

MINING of manganese at Kabundi Mining Resources Limited will get underway soon after approval around community resettlement is concluded by the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA), Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines -Investment Holdings (IH) said.

The K70 million project located in Serenje, and is a subsidiary of ZCCM-IH, will help to unlock the manganese potential thus enable the country to benefit from the increasing global demand for the commodity used in steel production and batteries