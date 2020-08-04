Serenje gets irrigation schemes boost

NANCY MWAPE

Lusaka

FOUR irrigation schemes are earmarked for development in Serenje on a 2,000 hectares land under the US$31.13 million Global Agriculture and Food Security Programme (GAFSP), a financial intermediary fund hosted within the World Bank Group.

According to the African Development Bank (AfDB) website, GAFSP provided the grant to Government through the Agriculture Productivity and Market Enhancement Project (APMEP) programme.

The funds were disbursed through AfDB, which is also providing technical expertise.

APMEP is developing irrigation schemes, intensifying agricultural mechanisation, promoting conservation agriculture, crop diversification, enhanced aquaculture and livestock development in Zambia as part of an integrated agriculture value chain development under the Ministry of Agriculture.

The project is also contributing to economic growth and poverty reduction by enhancing food security.