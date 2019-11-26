Serbian applies for Chipolopolo job

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

NOT for the first time, Serbian-born coach Kosta Papic, currently in charge of the eSwatini national team, has shown interest in the Chipolopolo coaching job.

Papic, who had discussions with officials here about replacing Kalusha Bwalya as Zambia coach around 2006, is among the applicants for the Chipolopolo coaching job, which was advertised by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ).

The deadline for applications was midnight yesterday but FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said CLICK TO READ MORE