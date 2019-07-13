Sensation of smoking shisha

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

CHAMA Mwamba likes it flavoured with mint or apple.

“Whenever I feel low, I turn to smoking, the ambiance it brings relaxes me. I am at a point in life where I cannot do without it,” Chama, 28, says while smoking a strawberry-flavoured shisha at Corner Café on Great East Road. “When smoking, I usually enjoy my own company meditating about my life.”

Shisha smoking, which is also known as hookah or waterpipe, is smoking tobacco that is sometimes mixed with fruit or molasses sugar through a bowl and hose or tube. Wood, coal, or charcoal is used to burn in the shisha pipe to heat the tobacco and create the smoke because the fruit syrup or sugar makes the tobacco damp.

Shisha recently found itself in Parliament, where Kasenengwa Member of Parliament (MP) Sensio Banda had moved a private members’ motion seeking its ban. His argument was based on health grounds.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/