Senanga slowly transforming into an agro-industry hub

BENEDICT TEMBO, Senanga

FROM a hitherto cinderella district, Senanga in Western Province is slowly transforming into an agro industry hub.

Thanks to its central locality and other natural endowments.

The riverine district is for renowned for its significant cattle population and production of maize, rice and vegetables.

Due to the Zambezi River flowing through the central business district, Senanga is a tourist attraction as people go there to view the magnificent water body as a relaxation point.

The high number of cattle is luring investors to set up production plants in the district.

Nasla Halaal Beef Company is among them.

The company has joined other players in the meat processing business by setting up an abattoir where it is producing beef, which is sold in the