Senanga agro enthusiasts benefit from trainings

BENEDICT TEMBO, Senanga

THE old adage ‘good wine needs no bush’ applies perfectly to the works of Barotse Ranching and Cropping in the outskirts of Senanga district. The benefits that the ranch brings to the region have cheered many people in different sectors, ranging from education to agriculture. They are all upbeat about how the Barotse Ranching and Cropping is revolutionising agriculture in Western Province. While performing its core business of farming for profit, the farm on the outskirts of Senanga district has also ventured into building the capacity of small-scale farmers. The farm, located on the fringes of Sioma Bridge, has extended training services to teachers and pupils to ensure technology and knowledge transfer. After a training it conducted in September this year, Senanga district education board secretary Mubonda Katakula could not hide his gratitude. “The Senanga district education board would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude for the visit that was undertaken on Tuesday, September 22, 2021 to the institute, where some school head teachers and learners were accorded training for a day. However, both practical and theoretical knowledge concerning agriculture was delivered systematically. The information learnt has changed the mindset of over 100 participants,” wrote Mr Katakula to Barotse Ranching and Cropping. Sibeso Silumesii, the Sioma district board secretary, thanked Barotse Ranching and Cropping for the gesture of inviting learners from selected schools to participate in the training in agricultural activities which took place on September 24, 2021. “Our learners were greatly inspired by farming activities you are undertaking. They have benefited from the knowledge given to them and the experience,” Mr Silumesii wrote. He said there are plans to harness the wealth of knowledge and skills gained. In the letter dated September 28, 2021, Mr Silumesii said the Sioma district education board intends to produce an action plan to help revamp production unit activities. “As you may be aware, the Ministry of Education encourages schools to be productive so as to generate income, which in turn would help with operational costs of running schools.

"Additionally, the income generated is expected to keep school fees low, to give bursaries to vulnerable children, and supplement diets for