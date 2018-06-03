Semi-final Toaster

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

Zambia 0 (4) Namibia 0 (3)

PERHAPS it was only fair that the match be decided through the penalty shootout after the goalkeepers dominated the proceedings in regulation time.After 90 minutes, there was very little to choose between Zambia and Namibia in this Council for Southern Africa Football Association (COSAFA) quarter final match played at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa.

In the end, it had to take Cletus Chama, returning to the team after being exiled by Wedson Nyirenda, to settle the match with a cool penalty.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/