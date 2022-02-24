Sell timber on credit, ZAFFICO told

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

SAWMILLERS have appealed to Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) to consider selling timber on credit to offset losses incurred due to turbulences in the industry.

Zambia Forest and Sawmillers Association president Davies Kabamba said in an interview recently that sawmillers will be in dire need of assistance when the timber harvesting season commences next month.

Mr Kabamba said most sawmilling companies are operating at a loss due to lack of business, which has been taken over by their colleagues from Tanzania.

Tanzanian traders are offloading cheap timber on the market, disadvantaging local sawmillers who are buying the logs from ZAFFICO at an exorbitant price.

“For us we are buying the trees from ZAFFICO at a very expensive price and so the timber we are offloading on the market is also expensive but our colleagues from Tanzania have competitive prices and this has put us at a loss CLICK TO READ MORE