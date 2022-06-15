Selfies in dressing room

SOCCER REVIEW

Stephen Phiri, Lusaka

WHAT CHEEK! And what confidence! Someone even had the audacity to defend what is, under any circumstance, unacceptable behaviour. I could not believe it when I saw a lot of people, especially women (someone called them autumn harvest drinking slay queens), in the dressing room after the 2023 Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations Group H match between Zambia and Comoros Islands at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka last week on Tuesday. From what I know, dressing rooms world over are ‘sacred’ places. Not even in countries where WAGs (wives and girlfriends) of footballers are tolerated have we seen that kind of scenario. But what I saw after Zambia beat Comoros 2-1 was shocking and embarrassing, to say the least.

In my many years as a sports journalist, I have only been allowed entry into the dressing room when government officials are addressing national team players and coaches after matches. I remember former Chipolopolo coach Herve Renard politely declining me entry to the dressing room in Cairo during the 2010 conjoined Africa Cup of Nations/ World Cup qualifier against Egypt at Cairo International Stadium. “Steve, can we conduct the interview outside and not in the dressing room. This room is for players and coaches and not the media.” Thirteen years down the line, I vividly remember Renard’s words. I obliged and went to wait for him outside, and the rest is history. The national team security should be strict to ensure players and coaches are not exposed after matches to all kind of fans. What I know is that after a match, tempers are high depending on the result.

Going forward, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) should ensure tight security to the dressing rooms so that fans – both male and female – are nowhere near getting selfies. I am aware Government and FAZ officials have access to the dressing rooms, but not any Jim and Jack. Those who want to take selfies should wait outside as the players jump on the bus.

I saw some ladies taking selfies in the dressing room with players and I shook my head in disbelief. Are these the standards we want to set for ourselves? We can do better. Even in Europe, when teams are preparing for tournaments like the World Cup or Euro Championship, they have strict rules in place. WAGs of players are given a programme of when they can see their husbands or boyfriends at a team hotel. The hotel is out of bounds for spouses. This is meant to ensure total concentration for the assignment ahead. I hope those responsible for managing the national team learnt a lesson or two from last week Tuesday’s incident so that this embarrassing episode may not show its ugly head in future. I was shocked to read the reaction of a named woman who was justifying her action of taking selfies in the dressing room. All I did was to forgive her as she did not know what she was doing. The national team security should adopt the adage of ‘once beaten, twice shy’ as they go about their work in future. From two games, the Chipolopolo have won one and lost one, and this calls for concentration in the remaining four matches so that Zambia qualifies for the Africa Cup of Nations finals after a hat-trick of failures. Zambia face back-to-back fixtures against Lesotho starting with the home fixture on September 19 and eight days later travel to Johannesburg for the return leg. The Chipolopolo will be home to Ivory Coast on March 20, 2023 and will wrap up the qualifying race with an away tie to Comoros on March 28. Let’s talk football on phiristeve4@gmail.com, sphiri@daily-mail.co.zm