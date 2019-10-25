Self-taught Kasonde is the designer

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

FOR three consecutive days, hundreds of fashionistas flocked to the Mulungushi International Conference Centre for the Zambia Fashion Week (ZFW), which in the end saw Kasonde Nkole of Kasilita Designs winning the Merck Foundation “More than a Mother” Challenge competition.

Held under the theme No to Infertility Stigma, the challenge was aimed at addressing issues of infertility among women.

Merck Foundation had invited applications from young fashion designers to create a design with the aim of breaking the stigma around infertility in general and around infertile women in particular, both in Zambia and the continent as a whole.