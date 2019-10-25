Entertainment

Self-taught Kasonde is the designer

October 25, 2019
1 Min Read
MERCK Foundation “More than a Mother winner Kasonde Nkole. Picture centre, Varinder Kaur scooped second position in the competition. Picture right, Amarula Challenge winner Nelly Banda (left).

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka
FOR three consecutive days, hundreds of fashionistas flocked to the Mulungushi International Conference Centre for the Zambia Fashion Week (ZFW), which in the end saw Kasonde Nkole of Kasilita Designs winning the Merck Foundation “More than a Mother” Challenge competition.
Held under the theme No to Infertility Stigma, the challenge was aimed at addressing issues of infertility among women.
Merck Foundation had invited applications from young fashion designers to create a design with the aim of breaking the stigma around infertility in general and around infertile women in particular, both in Zambia and the continent as a whole.

