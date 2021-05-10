Self Help Africa gets shot in arm

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ABOUT 649,850 smallholder farmers are expected to benefit from the €20.8 million project being implemented by Self Help Africa aimed at improving income, food and nutrition security.

This follows the receiving of the €20.8 million grant by Self Help Africa from the European Commission and Government.

The project will run from March 2020 to 2025.

According to the Self Help Africa Zambia 2020-2021 profile, the project seeks to create an environment which supports the growth of small- and medium-scale entrepreneurs.

"Self Help Africa will manage a €20.8 million grant fund to provide financial support to agribusinesses operating in any value chain in