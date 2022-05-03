Selection of 30,000 teachers to be completed on Friday

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE process of selecting 30,000 teachers for recruitment will be completed this Friday albeit some people having applied for positions like drivers and general workers, which were not advertised. Teaching Service Commission chairperson Daphane Chimuka said in an interview yesterday that the commission received over 100,000 applications countrywide. Ms Chimuka said the selection process started last Wednesday at district level and the recruitment teams are working round the clock so that they can meet the deadline. "The actual work started on Thursday last week because on Wednesday, the applications were being sorted. Some [selection teams] have been working on weekends to ensure that the process is completed quickly," she said. Ms Chimuka said selection of candidates is being done at schools, colleges and councils, depending on where space is found. And as it stands, the commission has not detected any duplication because such