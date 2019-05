MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

KONKOLA Copper Mines (KCM) provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu says the sheriff’s office has been asked to return 97 tonnes of copper that was confiscated from the mining company.

Mr Lungu said in an interview that KCM has claimed the properties seized because they were taken at a time when the liquidation process had started.