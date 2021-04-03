Seized cooking oil donated

NKOLE MULAMBIA

Nakonde

NINETEEN public institutions in Muchinga, Northern and Central provinces have been given 26,600 litres of cooking oil worth K1.4 million courtesy of the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA).

The commodity was seized recently from smugglers and forfeited to the State.

ZRA commissioner general Kingsley Chanda said the cooking oil, packaged in 20-litre containers, will help beneficiaries that include health and learning institutions to cushion the impact of coronavirus on their operations.

Mr Chanda said the gesture is in line with provisions of the Customs and Excise Act.

He said this here on Thursday when he handed over the consignment.

"We have said it before and we are saying it again that smuggling does not pay. You just risk