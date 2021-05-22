BOOK REVIEW With CONRAD CHIKWETO

Lusaka

WHAT kind of a child asks his mother to register a business company in his name on his birthday?

At nine years old, most children are not thinking of owning a business, let alone authoring a book.

At this age, most will express an ambition to become a doctor, nurse, pilot, TV presenter, police officer, teacher or any other profession commonly talked about in schools.

However, this was not the case for Osward Siabwanda, a nine-year-old grade 5 pupil who authored the book, ‘Seize Your Moment’.

Containing information appealing to all age groups and diverse social spectrums, the book performs a life coaching role for its reader.

In Seize Your Moment, the 9-year-old author shares his views on life choices and urges kids, youths and parents to invest in self preparation.

He urges readers to be strategic, and always thrive to do everything in excellence.

The book talks about how one can discover oneself whilst depending on God, the author highlighted the importance of parents in nurturing their children step by step in becoming better individuals.

“Driven by a desire of becoming the youngest chief executive officer in Zambia, I told my mom not to buy me my 9th birthday present but rather register a company for me,” Osward writes in the book.

The ‘deputy parent” as he’s called by his mother, dedicated the book to his late grandfather Mr Osward Mutapa, who is the late father of brothers Osward and Perry Mutapa.

It is envisaged that the book will be used at different levels of school going children and those seeking a little bit of motivation on making decisions.

Divided in six chapters, the book is timely as it comes when the Ministry of General Education is having debates on getting rid of some subjects and fusing in new learning techniques in the school curriculum.

Ministry of General Education says it is looking to have a curriculum change in order to fit the development needs of the economy.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star Magazine early this year, General Education permanent secretary, Dr Jobbicks Kalumba, said it is unbefitting for pupils to take on subjects that do not add value to the growth of their personal aspirations nor to the growth of the economy.

He added that the reason behind many youths failing at life is because the curriculum does not teach them how to answer the question of life.

“So the curriculum must begin to be relevant. What do I mean? If someone is good at mathematics or science let them continue and build on that up until university. If they are good at music and arts don’t give them history, you’re wasting their time. Don’t give them Geography it’s not part of their strength,” he said.

Osward, who is the first born in a family of three, appealed to parents to allow their children to use gifts that they have.

“Let’s teach our children on the importance of financial literacy and wealthy creation,” Mrs Siabwanda, the mother to Osward said.

Like any other child, Osward does normal house chores such as washing dishes, gardening and cooking, and enjoys playing kids games with his siblings and schoolmates; he enjoys cycling and playing football.

Raised in a home filed with Christian values, Osward reads one chapter in the bible before going to sleep, he has taken up the responsibility of taking his young sister to school when he’s off from his daily routine activities.

Initially Osward is supposed to be in grade four, but the school decided to take him to grade five after he accidentally wrote a grade seven test, from which he got almost everything correct.

He said he has been inspired by the Zambian-Indian parents concept of how they raise their children by preparing them to take up business when the time come or reach adulthood stage of life.

Research conducted in the University of Cambridge suggests that all of our children will someday make basic financial decisions in their lives, and if we miss this opportunity to teach them financial literacy, we’re hurting their ability to be successful in the future.

Mrs Siabwanda started taking Osward to business forums at the age of 6.

“Parents have neglected the importance of teaching kids the aspect of wealthy creation, we are teaching our children how to sweep, clean dishes, and wash their own clothes but forgetting the most important life skill every person should possess when they reach adulthood, which is financial literacy and wealthy creation,” Mrs Siabwanda said.

She said whilst the government is debating on changing the school curriculum, she has already ensured that in her home, issues of financial literacy are discussed.

“It is our responsibility as parents to raise our kids in a manner we want them to be in future, of course not paying a blind eye on their ambitions.

Seize Your Moment has already entered some school libraries, and the author is already working on another book.