NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

FACEBOOK has pulled down a page belonging to controversial South Africa-based Nigerian prophet Andrew Ejimadu, popularly known as Seer 1, for violating standards on bullying and hate speech.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, Mr Ejimadu threatened to expose politicians he claimed to have given some “powers” for them to win the 2016 general elections.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/