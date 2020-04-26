Seeing the road ahead in Kafue

SUNDAY PROFILE with DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

CAN anything good come from Kafue? After the lockdown following eight people testing positive to coronavirus, it is difficult to believe that any taxi driver can still remain standing amid fears of the disease.

But the story is different with Josephine Kadansa, the only female taxi driver in town.

Josephine, 41, of Kafue’s Chawama Township, draws hope from the fact that many commuters now prefer using a taxi to minibuses to maintain social distancing.

When this writer went back to take pictures of her she was reported to have taken her clients to Chirundu, a border town with Zimbabwe 91.5 kilometres from Kafue.

Her routes within Kafue town are Chawama, Kafue Estates, town centre, and Kafue East.

She also plies the out of town routes like Shimabala, Mwanamainda and Chirundu itself. Her main customers are women and