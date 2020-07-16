SeedCo pours $10m in seed production

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

SEEDCO Zambia Limited has invested US$10 million in a seed production farm in Mkushi in a bid to expand the seed conditioning capacity and develop a central processing area.

Managing director Grace Bwanali said about 600 people have been employed at the farm situated in Central Province.

Ms Bwanali said in an interview on Tuesday that the company has acquired a farm of about 4,000 hectares with production capacity of between 3,000 to 5,000 tonnes of seed for various crops.

“Last year, we invested US$10 million in buying the farm and equipment in Mkushi to increase our seed conditioning capabilities and CLICK TO READ MORE