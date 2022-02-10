SeedCo exceeds target of reaching out to farmers

NKOLE MULAMBIA, KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

SEEDCO Zambia Limited has exceeded a target of reaching out to farmers from 10,000 to 15,000 who are using the online marketing shop that was launched last year. The firm is also ready to exploit the European Union (EU) market. Currently, the firm produces 25,000 metric tonnes of seeds per annum, half of which is exported in the sub-region. In an interview on Monday, SeedCo commercial director Fred Kusaloka said the firm has received overwhelming response from farmers in Lusaka and Copperbelt provinces on the usage of the online shop services. Last year, the Seedco launched an online shop targeting over 10,000 farmers in Lusaka and Copperbelt who have accessed a variety of seeds on digital platforms. The online service is an addition to other services introduced to farmers since the outbreak of coronavirus. Mr Kusaloka said the firm will soon roll out the service to other parts of the country. "There has been good feedback, we had set out ourselves a target but we achieved more than what we had set, an indication that farmers had been looking forward to accessing services using digital platforms. "We did exceed 10,000 to 15,000 because of