Seed missing in Lufwanyama storage shed

NKOMBO KACHEMBA

FARM inputs have disappeared from the storage shed depriving 1,100 farmers in Lufwanyama district an early planting opportunity.

Lufwanyama District Commissioner Miniver Mutesa said in an interview that seed is missing from the storage shed despite farm inputs being delivered.

Ms Mutesa said the delivery note of the commodity indicates that the district received fertiliser and seed, but a variety of seed is missing from the storage shed CLICK TO READ MORE