See sense, Nawakwi tells UPND

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

FORUM for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi has advised United Party for National Development (UPND) Members of Parliament (MPs) to be professional and mature in responding to resolutions of the National Dialogue Forum (NDF).

Ms Nawakwi says there is still a window of opportunity for those with different views on the NDF resolutions at the Parliamentary committee, which will sit next month.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/