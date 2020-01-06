See beyond load-shedding

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

THE Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) has challenged engineers to take load-shedding as an opportunity and not a problem.

EIZ president Eugene Haazele said the persistent load-shedding by Zesco Limited should make engineers think “outside the box”.

“Solar and wind power are other sources of clean energy that engineers can start exploring the possibilities of manufacturing solar panels and accessories to make these accessories affordable for the people,” Mr Haazele said in an interview recently http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/