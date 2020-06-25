Secure the maize quickly

FOOD security continues to be a major challenge in most countries, including Zambia.

The problem has been exacerbated by the drastic changes in climatic conditions which have led to floods on one hand and drought on the other, among other economic factors.

For instance, the past two to three years, most parts of the country were hit by hunger due to droughts, which adversely affected crop yield.

Government, through the Food Reserve Agency, has been working to provide relief food to those affected.

It is such situations that underscore the need to have enough grain in the reserves.

Now that the 2020 crop marketing season has been launched, there is need for FRA to ensure that the reserves are well replenished and stocked.

It is good that during the 2019/20 agricultural season, Zambia experienced a favourable rain pattern. Despite the floods and sporadic fall armyworm outbreaks in certain areas of Central, Eastern, Luapula, Northern and Southern provinces, the country has recorded a harvest of 3,387,469 metric tonnes of maize in the 2019/2020 season from 2,004,389 metric tonnes in the 2018/2019 season, representing a production increase of 69 percent.

Given that harvests have become highly unpredictable due to erratic rain patterns, this year’s bumper harvest is an opportunity to secure the food reserves for future eventualities.

Like Joseph in the Bible who had foresight to plan for as many as seven years ahead, it is important for FRA to ensure that they secure as much grain as possible.

It is good that Government has already released a cumulative K1 billion to ensure active participation of the Food Reserve Agency in the 2020 crop marketing season and facilitate attainment of national strategic food reserve requirements.

This crop marketing season, FRA is targeting to buy one million metric tonnes of maize. Last season’s target was 500,000 metric tonnes.

This is indeed commendable. It is more critical for FRA to replenish its reserves considering that it has been offloading grain for relief to those affected by floods and droughts as well as to millers to cushion the prices of the staple food.

Given that the effects of climate change are only worsening by the day, the need to ensure that reserves are well stocked cannot be overemphasised.

While it is commendable that money has been provided, from past experiences it is not guarantee that FRA will meet the target.

We know that in previous marketing seasons, FRA has struggled to meet the maize purchase target.

This is because they could not compete with private buyers who were ready to give farmers more and instantly.

These private buyers also follow farmers to their doorsteps to buy grain from them, saving them from bearing the burden of transportation.

If FRA is to meet the target of buying one million metric tonnes of maize, there is need to follow the farmers to their doorsteps.

There is also need to ensure that payments are instant as is the case with private buyers. This will help reduce the vulnerability of farmers, who in many cases are forced to accept any offer from private buyers to meet pressing needs.

Some farmers are in a hurry to dispose of their grain to buy food, pay school fees and meet other basic needs.

It is good that FRA has this year doubled the number of satellite depots throughout the country to 1,200 and has engaged 4,800 season buyers and security guards. This will no doubt improve the efficiency and convenience of the selling process for farmers.

Besides, it is important for FRA to invest in storage facilities with capacity to preserve the grain much longer without any damage.

Going by the famine experienced in some parts of the country in the recent years, it is important for FRA to ensure that at any given time it has grain in the reserves which can last for three or more years in case of persistent low harvests in future.

It is also time for farmers to diversify to drought-resistant crops. Government will also do well to invest more in irrigation to avert overdependence on rain-fed agriculture.

At family level, farmers should also endeavour to be food secure by reserving some of the grain as opposed to selling everything. Actually food security starts at family level.