Secondary market for debt instruments necessary

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE introduction of a secondary market for debt instruments is necessary to provide saving and investment alternatives, a financial market expert has said.This is because the country aspires to grow the financial markets.

Clergy Simatyaba, who is also Xtenda Finance managing director, says the planned introduction of a secondary market for treasury bills and bonds will provide liquidity to boost economic activity.