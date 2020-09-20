‘Second wife’ idea leads to divorce

MIKE MUGALA

Lusaka

A MOTHER’S decision to arrange a second wife for her son has torn a marriage of eight years apart.

Stella Malungo, who was sued for divorce by her husband, Joseph Sakala, 32, told the court that her mother-in-law wanted him to marry another woman because she felt they were delaying in having another child.

Malungo told the court that problems in her marriage started when the couple had their first child seven years ago.

They got married in 2012 and have two children together.

"We used to stay at my mother-in-law's house. Later we shifted but after sometime she joined us. Surprisingly he at one time told me that his mother had found him another woman to marry," she said.