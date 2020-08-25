Second chance for child marriage survivors

NKOLE NKOLE

Chama

FOR Violet Namwaba, a 20-year-old Grade 12 pupil at Chama Boarding Secondary School, a second chance at education means she can hope for a future as a nurse while providing for her five-year-old daughter.

Violet was rescued from an early marriage in Chama district of Muchinga Province, and is a beneficiary of ‘Reducing Child Marriage in Malawi and Zambia,’ programme, which is funded by the India, Brazil and South Africa (IBSA) Facility for Poverty and Hunger Alleviation through the UN South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC).

The programme is aimis to eradicate child marriages in Chama district and giving child marriage survivors a second chance at education.

“The IBSA programme has helped me a lot because I was having challenges to find school fees to come here and did not even have school shoes or a school uniform but I have them now because of the programme,” said Violet.

While her father is deceased, Violet’s mother is a farmer and could not afford to send her to school. She ended up married at 15 but left the marriage not long after due to the physical and mental abuse she had experienced.

“I was having problems with my husband so I decided to leave and go back to school. I also realised I was too young and was admiring my friends who were still in school,” she shared. CLICK TO READ MORE