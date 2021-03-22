SEC thinks outside box, unleashes sandbox

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

TO protect investors and promote the development of the local capital market, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a platform dubbed regulatory capital market sandbox.

The launch follows the issuance of guidelines for the sandbox in December 2020.

The guidelines will provide a framework to facilitate for the live testing of capital markets innovations under a controlled environment.

Chief executive officer Philip Chitalu said the sandbox is designed to protect investors and develop the capital markets.

Mr Chitalu said the launch is in line with the 2018-2021 SEC strategic plan, which includes a component to promote alternative finance.

“We are happy to launch the sandbox because it will enable us to address regulatory gap in our market and CLICK TO READ MORE