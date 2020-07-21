SEC boss speaks capital market growth if…

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’s capital market has to excel above average if the exchange rate and inflation are closely monitored, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chief executive officer Philip Chitalu has said.

Mr Chitalu said despite the economic challenges that are being faced in the country, there is potential for the capital market.

“We really have to watch our inflation, we watch the performance of the money markets in terms of returns on bond, and of course, we have to watch the exchange rate; it has to be stable to encourage people to invest for the CLICK TO READ MORE