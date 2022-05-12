Search for lions tenses up

CLAVER MUTINTA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Air Force (ZAF) and Game Rangers International (GRI) officers have been dispatched to reinforce efforts to flush out lions threatening lives after killing two cows so far and now believed to be hiding in shrubs and long bushes in Kafue’s Shimabala area. Officers from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife in the Ministry of Tourism are already on the ground and on Tuesday were visited by Kafue Member of Parliament Mirriam Chonya at their camp to encourage and motivate them. The officers hunting for the two lions told the lawmaker that they were anticipating the return of one of the beasts at a farm where it first struck and killed an animal. Speaking in an interview yesterday, Ms Chonya advised the public not to attack the beasts when spotted because it is dangerous. “They are camped there to try because, according to them, they expect the beast to come back where it struck,” she said. “The officers are also touching other places depending on the reports and tips they are getting from the public.” Ms Chonya advised the public to be cautious and avoid aimless movements, especially at dawn and dusk when the lions are believed to be actively hunting. She said CLICK TO READ MORE